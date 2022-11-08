Shams: Adam Silver, Kyrie Irving have ‘productive, understanding’ visit

Adam Silver and Kyrie Irving had a “productive” and “understanding” meeting Tuesday, paving the way for Irving to fill the six requirements that Nets have set out for his return to play.

Shams Charania was first with the news...

Sources: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Kyrie Irving met this morning and the sides had a productive and understanding visit, paving the way for the Nets and their suspended star to work through his steps on a potential path forward. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 8, 2022

From what Shams tweeted, it appears that the league will not further sanction Irving who has missed the last three games following a suspension by the Nets. That suspension is for at least five games, its length to be determined by Irving’s willingness to meet certain requirements.

At issue was Irving’s decision on October 26 to publicize an antisemitic video on Twitter and Instagram. Things then went from bad to worse when on October 30, Irving appeared to double down on his claims during a media availability that saw him battle with reporters. Although Irving later apologized and agreed to work with the Anti-Discrimination League to combat hate, Silver felt his admission of responsibility was insufficient and asked for the meeting with Irving. Finally, the Nets suspended him on November 5.

A return to play is dependent on Irving meeting the requirements: an apology and condemnation of the antisemitic video he promoted, antisemitism and sensitivity training, a $500,000 donation to help combat hate speech, meeting with the Anti-Defamation League and other Jewish leaders as well as with Tsai.

Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo! Sports laid out more details in a story the day of the suspension:

For Irving to return, he must meet with the media and issue a verbal apology that clearly states he’s sorry for sharing the film and understands the film is harmful and untrue. He must also share the apology on his social media accounts. Irving initially issued an apology on Instagram hours after his suspension.

Moreover, the final condition involves not just a meeting with Tsai but with “lead franchise officials” where he will also need to “demonstrate the lessons learned and that the gravity of the harm caused in the situation is understood, and provide assurances that this type of behavior will not be repeated,” per an earlier report from Shams.

Meanwhile, Jaylen Brown, who like Irving is a vice president of the National Basketball Players Association, says that the union has issues with the requirements outlined for Kyrie Irving’s reinstatement. The union can appeal the Nets suspension but as of Tuesday, there’s no such appeal.