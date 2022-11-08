Nets lose hard fought game to Mavericks, 96-94

Tough loss, sure, but the Brooklyn Nets brought it against the Dallas Mavericks.

Coming off a nice two-game win streak, the Nets entered Monday night looking to avenge their early season overtime loss to the Dallas Mavericks. And similar to the first meetup, this one went down to the wire. Final score: 96-94, Dallas.

Brooklyn’s defense was top-notch, and it’s ball-movement stood out once again as the team continues to weather the storm without Kyrie Irving. Ultimately, Luka Doncic’s MVP-level greatness proved to be too much, and the Nets lost their seventh game of the season to drop to 4-7.

Kevin Durant continued his streak of 25+ points, dropping 26 points on 10-of-20 shooting. He became the first player since Allen Iverson in 2005-06 and only the seventh all-time to drop 25+ points in his first 11 games. Durant was also exceptional defensively, taking on the primary assignment of defending Doncic better than just about anyone else on the Nets roster.

Speaking of Doncic, he was absolutely incredible once more and looked incredibly comfortable attacking Brooklyn’s defense. The league’s leading scorer dropped 36 points on 11-of-22 shooting and zipped some truly jaw-dropping passes.

Outside of Durant, Brooklyn got some good production from its starters. Royce O’Neale matched a career-high with 8 assists by driving into the paint repeatedly and creating looks for teammates, and Nic Claxton also matched a career-high of his own in rebounds with 14 to go with 10 points, three steals and a block. Cam Thomas who had an up-and-down game, finished with 19 points on shooting splits of 39/50/78. In the three-game road trip, Thomas averaged 19.0, after playing less than a minute in the previous six games

Brooklyn’s intentions out the gates were clear; attack Luka Doncic and Christian Wood repeatedly on dribble drives to find holes in the defense and get Dallas’ other defenders rotating. Royce O’Neale and Joe Harris were particularly good in this regard, with Harris getting 4 early points off a pair of layups and Royce. Unfortunately, Doncic had it going early, posting up Brooklyn’s smaller defenders for 7 quick points.

Still, Brooklyn built an early 25-11 lead after Joe Harris and Royce O’Neale hit back-to-back transition three-pointers. Once again, the Nets were rolling. However, Dallas fired back with two made threes from Maxi Kleber and Tim Hardaway Jr. off some crisp ball movement. After another three from Hardaway Jr. and a stepback three-ball from Doncic, Dallas closed the gap to 34-29.

Tim Hardaway Jr. led the charge for the Mavericks with Luka Doncic on the bench; he began the second quarter by nailing a floater and a crisp midrange jumper off a crossover. Suddenly, the Mavericks took a commanding 39-35 lead off an 8-0 run. Both teams were locked in with their ball movement, creating looks off piercing drives into the paint to find the open man. Luka Doncic continued his outstanding play, dropping 21 first-half points to have his Mavericks up 53-50.

After his slow start, KD finally got it going in the third with a pair of midrange buckets. The quarter itself was incredibly physical, with both teams diving to the floor and scrapping for second-chance points repeatedly. In what were largely a defensive 12 minutes of play, the Nets led by the smallest of margins, 73-72.

It was the Luka Show in the fourth. He hunted out Ben Simmons on switches repeatedly. First, he dropped in a stepback three over Simmons’ outstretched arms and then later completely dropping Brooklyn’s defensive specialist on a crossover, though Doncic missed the easy layup at the rim!

Dallas’ defense was locked in late, throwing double teams at Kevin Durant to make Brooklyn’s understudy options create looks late in the game with pressure mounting. The strategy worked; Brooklyn had two crucial turnovers late, the first was when Royce O’Neale traveled after being run off the line and the second was an offensive foul on Nic Claxton in the paint. Dallas suddenly was ahead 88-78 with just over four minutes to spare after a 14-0 run.

Then, similar to the Hornets game, the Nets made a run late. Brooklyn got a quick three from O’Neale off an out-of-bounds set, and then after Doncic missed a stepback jumper, the Nets found Joe Harris in the corner to make it a four-point game.

Brooklyn’s defense began to take hold in the final two minutes of play. Nic Claxton ripped away a steal from Doncic on the drive late, and Durant swatted Dorian Finney-Smith’s layup with the shot clock expiring just a few minutes later. Brooklyn couldn’t find any offensive rhythm on the other end, as Cam Thomas jacked up a low-percentage midrange jumper and a wild layup at the rim. But then, Thomas atoned for his errors, nailing a massive three-point jumper to bring make it a one-point game with 28 seconds to spare.

He's not afraid of the moment! pic.twitter.com/jKfYjNMRh6 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) November 8, 2022

Brooklyn was forced to play the foul game, sending Doncic to the line, who promptly nailed free-throws. Then, Durant was fouled on the other end intentionally by Dallas, who was up three, and he hit two free throws of his own. Brooklyn was, once again, forced to foul, and Dorian Finney-Smith went perfect from the line to keep Dallas’ lead at one.

Then, things got really bizarre. Dallas opted to foul intentionally once more with the three-point advantage, but they made a massive mistake and fouled Brooklyn’s best player — and free throw shooter — at the 3-point line to give the Nets the opportunity to tie things up at the free throws line. Durant nailed his first free throw, and then...

He missed. After 62 straight made free throws, a personal and Nets record, Durant missed his second free-throws, effectively ending the game. Dallas secured the ball after Durant intentionally missed his third free throw, and that was that.

Post-game, Durant said simply. “I gotta make that. I gotta make that. That’s the game. I make that and we’d still be playing.”

The Film Room

If there’s one thing that Brooklyn’s recent road trip has taught us, it’s that the Nets are back to playing smart, gritty basketball.

Brooklyn’s defense, once the third-worst unit in the league, has rebounded tremendously over the last three games, allowing just 100.8 points per 100 possessions — good for 3rd-best in the league in that time. Simply put, the Nets are just playing harder, they’re being more handsy, and they’re working in unison to make big plays.

Royce O’Neale was particularly exceptional defensively against the Mavericks. No player on the roster has quicker hands than Royce, and his ability to rip away strip steals like an NFL defensive back has been a huge boost for the Nets when containing drives to the rim.

No play better epitomized Brooklyn’s newfound grit than this one from the third quarter. After Nic Claxton (playing out of his mind, b

Yuta Watanabe sprains ankle

Early in the second quarter, the moans of Nets fans everywhere, Yuta Watanabe got caught on a defensive switch and went down, his left ankle splaying. He had to be helped off but was back on the Nets bench in street clothes in the second half.

“Yeah, he sprained his ankle and we’ll further take a look at him,” said Jacque Vaughn post-game, adding, “he was smiling afterwards.” Vaughn said Watanabe did not get an MRI in Dallas.

What’s next

Brooklyn heads home to take on their crosstown rivals, the New York Knicks, who sit 5-5 on the season. Coverage begins Wednesday on ESPN at 7:30 EST.

For a different perspective on Monday’s game, head to Mavs Moneyball, our Mavericks sister site.