Kevin Durant Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Kevin Durant has been named the NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week, for Week 3 of the 2022-23 season (Oct. 31 — Nov. 6). The Eastern Conference Player of the Week honor is Durant’s fourth as a Net and the 30th Player of the Week award of his career (third-most among all players since the honor was established).

The honor comes after Durant paved the Nets way to a 3-1 record posting dominant averages of 30.8 points (first among Eastern Conference Players), 8.8 rebounds, and 6.5 assists. He shot 53.2 percent from the field, 36.8 percent from 3-Point range, and a perfect 32-of-32 from the foul line in that span. In fact, he was the only player in the East to average 30/5/5 in Week 3 of the season.

Durant is one of 27 players in Nets franchise history to earn Player of the Week honors. He’s one of three players to win the award four or more times in a Nets uniform, joining Jason Kidd (nine times) and Vince Carter (four times).

The Nets superstar is averaging 31.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 2.0 blocks in 37.3 minutes across the 10 games played this season. He is the league’s leading total point scorer and third in points per game. His 37.3 minutes per game ranks sixth in the league.