Stein: ‘Strong voices’ urge Joe Tsai to ‘back off’ hiring Ime Udoka as next Nets coach

With the Kyrie Irving controversy still raging, Marc Stein reports that there are “strong voices” — apparently at the NBA headquarters — urging Joe Tsai not to hire Ime Udoka as Steve Nash’s replacement. The NBA apparently doesn’t need another Nets controversy.

Stein tweeted late Sunday night...

League sources say there have been some "strong voices" urging Joe Tsai to back off the Nets' intent to hire suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka as Steve Nash's successor given the considerable turmoil Brooklyn has already faced this season.



Assuming said “voices” are those of NBA officialdom, the sentiment is unsurprising. Irving’s tweet promoting an antisemitic video has exhausted virtually everyone involved, from Nets fans up to the commissioner’s office in Manhattan’s Olympic Tower.

Adding a new element of drama — hiring a coach who’s on a one-year suspension for a “volume of violations” of another NBA team’s code of conduct — would likely lead to a new round of questions for the organization — and the league, this one related to charges involving sexual impropriety.

NetsDaily has confirmed the Stein tweet and that the “strong voices” he noted are coming from inside from the commissioner’s office.

After Nash was dumped last Tuesday, both Shams Charania and Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Nets were in contact with Udoka and predicted the hire could be announced as early as Wednesday. Sean Marks at the time denied a decision had been made. Marks was asked on Friday about the team’s coaching search since firing Steve Nash on Tuesday. His response was short and sweet.

“I think we deal with that on another time,” Marks said with a chuckle.

The most recent news break on the hiring process also came Friday when Woj told Malika Andrews on NBA Today that the Nets were “on the brink” of hiring Udoka, but that there was still some “vetting” to be done on the charges that led to the Celtics suspension. The Nets reportedly began gathering intelligence on Udoka’s situation in September as the Celtics investigation began to heat up.

Udoka’s name is the only one seriously mentioned as Nash’s replacement. Quin Snyder, who left the Jazz over the summer, was initially discussed but subsequent reports contended that the Nets had not approached Snyder. The other possibility, of course, is that the Nets retain interim head coach Jacque Vaughn for the rest of the season.