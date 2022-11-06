Long Island Nets fall again to College Park Skyhawks; Jordan Bowden finishes with 37

Jordan Bowden is in his third season with the Long Island Nets. A 6’5” wing, the Tennessee product has always been seen as defensive stopper and a smart player. Now, after his performance Sunday, Bowden may be seen in a new light.

Bowden scored 37 points as Long Island lost, 129-119, to the College Park Skyhawks going 13-of-21, including 4-of-9 from deep. On Friday, Bowden was high scorer in the Long Island loss to College Park, also in suburban Georgia. The 25-year-old scored 17 points in that contest, giving him a 27.0 scoring average after two games.

Here’s some highlights. Note the pocket pass from Alondes Williams on the first highlight...

The game presented a number of positives for the Nets organization even beyond Bowden’s explosion. Two-way player Alondes Williams wound up with 15 points, but more importantly, the 6’5”, 210-pound point guard was 3-of-6 from deep and finished with three turnovers, the final two at game’s end. Kessler Edwards, who had the dubious distinction of a -40 +/- while on assignment with Long Island Friday, wound up with 14 points on 6-of-12 shooting (0-of-4 from deep), nine rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block. RaiQuan Gray, Nets 59th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, put up big numbers: 19 points (on 8-of-13, 0-of-1 shooting ), 16 boards, four assists, two blocks and two steals.

RaiQuan Gray had 19 Points & 16 Rebounds tonight marking his 4th Career Double Double! pic.twitter.com/1SnOmF38DY — Long Island Nets (@LongIslandNets) November 6, 2022

The big positive is that the game was close till the last minute. On Friday, the Nets lost 135-93, with the Skyhawks going up by as many as 57 points in the third. The Nets were down by three at the end of the first, by one at the half and by four going in the fourth.

The G League Nets will then host the Maine Celtics in the team’s home opener on November 13 at Nassau Coliseum.