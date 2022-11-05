Brooklyn Nets list steps Kyrie Irving must take before returning to court

Kyrie Irving will have a long list of requirements to meet before he can return to the court, per Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo! Sports and Shams Charania of The Athletic. The requirements include a $500,000 monetary contribution to combat hate, antisemitic and sensitivity training as well as meetings with both Jewish leaders and Joe Tsai, the two report.

Irving has been suspended indefinitely but for at least five games for his publicizing an antisemitic video 10 days ago. Here’s the list, as tweeted by Shams.

Sources: Nets have delivered Kyrie Irving six items he must complete to return to team:



- Apologize/condemn movie

- $500K donation to anti-hate causes

- Sensitivity training

- Antisemitic training

- Meet with ADL, Jewish leaders

- Meet with Joe Tsai to demonstrate understanding — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 6, 2022

Goodwill, who broke the news, had additional details about the apology and condemnation of the video:

For Irving to return, he must meet with the media and issue a verbal apology that clearly states he’s sorry for sharing the film and understands the film is harmful and untrue. He must also share the apology on his social media accounts. Irving initially issued an apology on Instagram hours after his suspension.

The requirements were apparently set by the Nets, not the league, per Goodwill:

When asked for comment, the league told Yahoo Sports it was unaware of the depth of what Irving was asked to fulfill by the team, and the National Basketball Players Association said it could not comment on the matter.

Whether the players union will challenge the conditions for a return is unknown. The NBPA, which released a statement condemning hate speech without mentioning Irving, is expected to meet with the union soon, according to Grant Williams who like Irving is an NBPA vice-president.

The list is likely to be time-consuming for Irving to complete, assuming he agrees to do so. Neither Goodwill nor Shams Charania indicated just how long the process would take.