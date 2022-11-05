Kevin Durant sparks fourth quarter push to sting Hornets late, 98-94

The Brooklyn Nets (4-6) were running low on fuel in the fourth quarter. Despite obvious exhaustion in the second game of an away/away back-to-back, Kevin Durant checked in and the Nets stung the Charlotte Hornets (3-7) late. Final score: 98-94.

Once again, as it was vs. Washington on Friday night, it was Kevin and the Kids securing the W.

“The thing that we’re going to hold on to is back-to-back, on the road, odds are against you. We talked about no excuses, and we didn’t find an excuse: We found a solution,” said interim head coach Jacque Vaughn summing things up. He added the comeback was “gritty, griming, Brooklyn-esque.”

The Hornets hit the Nets with a 10-0 burst in the opening minutes of the fourth to drain hope of a win. Instead of falling apart, Jacque Vaughn put Durant back in and the game went “The Brooklyn Way” in quick order. Following the 10-0 burst, Durant helped pave a 21-7 run to conclude the contest. But that didn’t come without some late-game drama.

Brooklyn entered the final minute of play nursing a 94-92 lead following a huge triple by Durant. The Nets superstar followed it up with a mid-range jumper to give Brooklyn some breathing room (96-92) with 33.6 seconds left. After former Net, Mason Plumlee caught an airball and reverse dunked it, Cam Thomas ran down a good portion of the game clock before being fouled. The guard then hit both free throws and Brooklyn escaped Charlotte with a feel-good win — a win that cemented the Nets' first away/away back-to-back sweep since the 2020-21 season.

The Nets stuck with the same starting five — Durant, Edmond Sumner, Joe Harris, Royce O’Neale, and Nic Claxton. The starting unit was active defensively as it was Friday night in Washington, gathering a series of steals, and doing a solid job on the boards to provide second-chance scoring opportunities. In fact, Claxton, 23, and Thomas, 21, contributed (scored/assisted) for 25 of the 30 first-quarter points for Brooklyn to pave a nine-point advantage (30-21).

Brooklyn held their 10+ point lead until the closing minutes of the second. Charlotte, who was trailing by 13 in the frame, found a rhythm and made a push. The Hornets — led by Terry Rozier’s game-high 16 points — came back and managed to slice the deficit to only three points but the Nets concluded the first half with a 52-44 lead. Brooklyn’s bench scoring 20-8 prevented Charlotte from hitting the break with a lead.

A lead change was imminent for Hornets and it didn’t take long in the third quarter for the buzz to occur. Charlotte took their first lead since the scoreboard lit up at 5-4 in the first, behind a 12-3 run at the 7:38 mark of the third. To make matters worse, Claxton picked up his fourth foul after two foolish ones leaving Brooklyn to go small for the remainder of the tough quarter. The Nets hit the final 12 minutes of play trailing by one point (70-69).

Charlotte opened the fourth on a 10-0 run spanning the first minute and a half of the final frame before Patty Mills’ straight-on triple. When the hope was leaving the building, Brooklyn sent Durant back into the contest and great looks were generated. The Nets went on a 12-0 run to take the lead entering the final three minutes of play.

In the end, the Nets pulled out a gritty win to improve to 4-6 on the young season.

Kevin Durant racking up firsts

One can make the argument that in this year, his 16th in the NBA, Kevin Durant is off to one of his best, if not his best, seasons.

Witness:

Durant now has scored 25+ points in 10 straight games to start the season, the longest streak of his career.

Witness:

Durant has scored 315 points in the first 10 games of a season, also the most in his career.

Witness:

Durant has now made 57 straight free throws, the longest streak of his career.

These are all Nets records as well.

Stats to come

The NBA had troubles with its digital feed of stats throughout the second half. When they finally cure things, we will add all the wonderful news. We do know Kevin Durant finished with 27, Cam Thomas with 21.

In back-to-backs, Nets already better than last season

As Nets PR notes, the Nets picked up a back-to-back sweep with tonight’s win at Charlotte (third back-to-back of the season). The Nets swept one of 14 back to backs all of last season.This is the first back-to-back sweep for Brooklyn with both games on the road since last February when they beat the Kings and Suns.

What’s Next

The Nets will conclude their road trip against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night. The game is slated to tip at 9:45 p.m. ET.

