Long Island Nets set records — the bad kind — in Opening Night loss to College Park Skyhawks

How it started: The College Park Skyhawks set a franchise record for biggest scoring margin in a single quarter during the first quarter, outscoring the Long Island Nets, 40-16 (+24) ,

How it went: The College Park Skyhawks then broke that franchise record they had set in the first with a 47-19 (+28) margin in the third quarter. As the Clayton News-Daily dutifully reported, the Skyhawks were just the second team in G League history to have two quarters with at least a +24 point margin in the same game, per Elias Sports.

How it ended: College Park Skyhawks 135, Long Island Nets 93.

It was an ignominious debut for the Nets G League affiliate and their new head coach, Ronnie Burrell, going down by 57 at one point. Nothing worked for the young Nets despite returning six players, usually a positive in the G League where continuity is rare. As the local newspaper reported:

The team outrebounded the Nets, 59-39, and dished out 24 assists to the Nets’ 17. The Skyhawks also held the advantage in terms of points in the paint, 72-54. The Nets were held to just 6-of-32 3-point shooting on the night (18.8%), which is the second-lowest percentage that the Skyhawks have allowed dating back to the 2021-22 season.

“The players played for each other tonight,” said Skyhawks Head Coach Steve Gansey. “We have a great group of guys and the chemistry was on display between everyone.”

For the Nets, Jordan Bowden had 17 while RaiQuan Gray added 10 points and seven rebounds but shot 5-of-16 overall and didn’t hit any of his five 3-pointers. Kessler Edwards, on assignment from the Nets, scored 10 points as well as six boards but had the dubious distinction of being -40 in his 35 minutes.

Alondes Williams, the Nets two-way, finished with seven points on 4-of-4 shooting — no three’s — in 17 minutes, adding five assists but racking up six turnovers, the same problem the undrafted ACC Player of the Year had in Summer League.

Better to chalk this one up to Opening Night jitters or something. The Skyhawks and Nets will complete their two-game series in College Park on Sunday, with tip-off set for 3 p.m. ET. Better luck next time.