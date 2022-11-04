The ‘Clear Out’ Podcast: Kyrie Irving, Ime Udoka, and the Disarray of the Brooklyn Nets

Matt and Lucas talk about Kyrie Irving and anti-Semitism, Ime Udoka and workplace harassment, and the disarray of the Brooklyn Nets.

Click here to learn more about the complexities of workplace harassment via New York City’s training course, which was mentioned on the show.

Also brought up on the podcast: a link to the video by Nick Wright about Irving and anti-semitism.

I truly believe @KyrieIrving’s heart is in the right place & I genuinely empathize with his search for his heritage. Unfortunately, he doesn’t recognize he’s being manipulated by a playbook that’s literally a century old to pit Blacks & Jews against each other.



Worth your time. pic.twitter.com/EDCPjci2NC — nick wright (@getnickwright) November 1, 2022

