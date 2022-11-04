 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The ‘Clear Out’ Podcast: Kyrie Irving, Ime Udoka, and the Disarray of the Brooklyn Nets

Matt Brooks talks to Lucas Kaplan about a lot of things, including an explanation by Lucas on the effect this has on the Jewish Nets fan.

By Matthew Brooks and Lucas Kaplan
/ new
Chicago Bulls v Brooklyn Nets Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Matt and Lucas talk about Kyrie Irving and anti-Semitism, Ime Udoka and workplace harassment, and the disarray of the Brooklyn Nets.

Click here to learn more about the complexities of workplace harassment via New York City’s training course, which was mentioned on the show.

Also brought up on the podcast: a link to the video by Nick Wright about Irving and anti-semitism.

SPOTIFY:

APPLE PODCASTS:

More From NetsDaily

Loading comments...