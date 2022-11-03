Filed under: Glue Guys GLUE EMERGENCY GUYS: Alex Schiffer on Kyrie Irving’s Suspension By Michael Smeltz Nov 3, 2022, 10:50pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: GLUE EMERGENCY GUYS: Alex Schiffer on Kyrie Irving’s Suspension Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images The Athletic’s Alex Schiffer joins the show (from driving down I-95) to talk about all the wild angles surrounding the Kyrie Irving’s suspensions including is this the end of the KD era. More From NetsDaily Kyrie Irving apologizes, condemns video he publicized Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for at least five games for promotion of antisemitic film, refusal to apologize Silver ‘disappointed’ Kyrie Irving won’t apologize, condemn antisemitic video; Irving doubles down GLUE GUYS: Who is Ime Udoka with The Athletic’s Jay King Lowe: Kyrie Irving is ‘radioactive,’ simply not tradeable Kyrie Irving says he takes ‘responsibility’ for ‘negative impact’ generated by his tweet Loading comments...
Loading comments...