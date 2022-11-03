 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
BREAKING NEWS Kyrie Irving apologizes to Jewish people: "I am deeply sorry to have cause you pain and I apologize."

Filed under:

GLUE EMERGENCY GUYS: Alex Schiffer on Kyrie Irving’s Suspension

By Michael Smeltz
/ new
Brooklyn Nets v Detroit Pistons Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The Athletic’s Alex Schiffer joins the show (from driving down I-95) to talk about all the wild angles surrounding the Kyrie Irving’s suspensions including is this the end of the KD era.

More From NetsDaily

Loading comments...