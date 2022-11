First, Mike picks up the latest thread in the Kyrie Irving drama and how close the Nets are to getting rid of Kyrie completely. Then at (15:30) The Athletic’s Boston Celtics reporter Jay King joins the show to explain what happened in Boston with Ime Udoka and what type of coach he would be for the Nets. As of this recording, the Nets had yet to officially hire Ime Udoka for the head coaching position.