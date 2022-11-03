Silver ‘disappointed’ Kyrie Irving won’t apologize, condemn antisemitic video; Irving doubles down

In a string of stunning events minutes apart Thursday morning, 1) NBA commissioner Adam Silver issued a strong statement saying the agreement among Kyrie Irving, the Nets and the Anti-Discrimination League, announced only 18 hours earlier, wasn’t enough, 2) then in a meeting the media, Irving doubled down, refusing to apologize, something Silver had specifically called for.

in discussing the agreement, Silver said Irving had neither offered a “non-qualified apology” nor “denounced the vile and hateful content contained in the film he chose to publicize.” Silver also said he plans to meet with the Nets guard “in person in the next week.”

Here’s the full statement from NBA Communications.

The strong and rapid response to Irving’s statement Wednesday night would seem to suggest that he had not signed off on the agreement and statement released by the Nets early Wednesday evening.

Not long after the Silver statement, a large group of media met with Irving at HSS Training Center as he discussed the issue with a throng of media at HSS Training Center. He declined to apologize, saying “I do not mean to cause anyone harm. I’m not the one who made the documentary.” He noted, “Some points that were made in (the film) were unfortunate.”

He was also asked if he was antisemitic, Irving responded multiple times with the same line, “I cannot be antisemitic if I know where I come from.”

He also said he wasn’t bothered by media criticism

“I’m a beacon of light. I’m not afraid of these mics, these cameras. Any label you put on me I’m able to dismiss because I study. I know the Oxford dictionary.”

Asked if he had met personally meet with the ADL, Irving responded, “I was informed that they wanted to have a meeting. and we handled it.” According to multiple reports, Irving sent his agent and stepmother, Shetellia Riley Irving, and his father, Drederick Irving, to the meeting.

A week ago, the Nets superstar disappointed and angered many Nets fans — as well as others across the NBA landscape and beyond — with his promotion of Hebrews to Negroes, a four-year-old antisemitic video and a seven-year-old book on which the video is based. Then, on Saturday night, in a combative post-game media availability, Irving appeared to double down, refusing to remove the offending tweet. He ultimately removed it on Sunday night, which then Nets coach Steve Nash said was “helpful.”

