College Park Skyhawks end Long Island Nets winning streak at five

The College Park Skyhawks, Atlanta’s G League team, have the Long Island Nets number. The Skyhawks who beat the Nets twice at the beginning of the season came to Nassau Coliseum Monday night and ended Long Island’s five-game winning streak, 124-101.

The young Nets are now 5-5 with three of their losses coming at the hands of College Park.

Long Island was slow to open the first quarter, trailing by as many as 11 points. College Park took advantage early on and closed the quarter up, 36-25. The Nets looked to close the gap at the beginning of the second quarter but could not turn the tide. The Skyhawks kept their lead and closed the first half up by 12, 63-51.

The Nets sought relief in the third quarter, but College Park’s hot streak continued. The Skyhawks shot 6-of-8 from deep and 11-of-21 from the field to end the quarter up by 15, 94-79. Long Island’s offense struggled to find its groove during the final quarter while College Park’s shined. The Skyhawks went on to defeat the Nets by 23, 124-101.

Despite the loss, there were positives for Long Island. Chris Chiozzo, who is the G League assists leader at 11.9 a game, had a double-double of 19 points and 17 assists, his third game with 17 or more assists in the 10 days. He also played 44 minutes. Alondes Williams, the Nets two-way player, missed his fifth straight game with a right adductor (groin) strain.

The Nets were once again led by center RaiQuan Gray with 22 points, nine rebounds and three assists in 35 minutes. Guard Jordan Bowden posted 19 points and four rebounds in 41 minutes. Donovan Williams, the Long Island wing, posted 18 points on 7-of-15 shooting, including 3-of-6 from deep. He also provided the game highlight...

Donovan Williams is really trying to TEAR DOWN the rim! @LongIslandNets



This man can jump with anyone in the G League. He’s that bouncy! pic.twitter.com/6zfKRN8rHt — NBA G League (@nbagleague) November 29, 2022

College Park’s win was led by forward Tyrese Martin and former Nets Langston Galloway, who scored 26 points each in 36 and 25 minutes. Center Chris Silva tallied a double-double with 17 points and 16 rebounds in 28 minutes.

The Nets will play their next game at home against the Delaware Blue Coats on Monday, December 5, at 7:00 p.m. ET.