The Glue Guys begin by looking at the 5 games Kyrie Irving has played in since he returned to the team: what has changed about his role, his little on-court disagreement with Jacque Vaughn and what to expect from Kyrie going forward. Then at (21:00) TGG discuss the state of Joe Harris and how the rotation will play out when Yuta Watanabe and TJ Warren are back for the Nets.