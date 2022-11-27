Brooklyn Nets pull away from Trail Blazers late, winning 111-97 to kick off 7-game homestand

The Brooklyn Nets kicked off a 7-game homestand on Sunday with a nice win over the Portland Trail Blazers, 111-97. Seth Curry and Kevin Durant led the way for the Nets, with Curry hitting 7-of-10 from three, for 29 points (Nets career-high), and Durant dropping 31 points on 12-of-20 shooting.

Kevin Durant has now scored at least 20 points against the Portland Trail Blazers for 22 consecutive games, which is tied for the third longest streak against the Blazers in NBA history.

Durant was fantastic in this one and Curry is once again the game’s top 3-point shooter by percentage.

Seth Curry off the bench:



29 PTS

7-10 3P



Highest all-time 3P% among active players. pic.twitter.com/gizAHaN7mv — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 27, 2022

Overall, Curry put the Blazers on ice in the fourth, scoring 13 points in the quarter while hitting 3-of-5 3-pointers. For the game, he was 7-of-10. For the season, he’s now shooting 43.9%.

And it wasn’t just the Nets who are impressed…

Man Seth Curry so NICE!!!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 27, 2022

“Stuck to our principles, try to stay in front of guys,” Curry said postgame. “If we don’t foul, our front-side defense is pretty good.”

Jacque Vaughn said of Curry’s game, “It was fun to see,”

The Nets head coach took off from there to talk about the team’s goals.

“I’ll got back to that quintessential word: winning,” said Vaughn. “We’ve got to win ballgames. We should have won the Indiana game. Go on back, watch the film. Have seven turnovers in the fourth quarter. Have our group out there the majority of time that started the game. Have defensive breakdowns like we did to end the game. Lose our poise and composure like we did at the end of the game.

“Can’t happen. Just because we’re at home, some of those same problems could arise. How we respond to it is key. We talked about this should be a good homestand for us. We get a chance to sleep in our own beds, play on our own court, have our own fans behind us, but you’ve got to take care of our business, and the goal is to win every single game we play.”

The game played out as expected, with both teams leaning into their offensive prowess, especially early on. They each shot over 50 percent from the floor in the first half but in the end it was the Nets defense that was able to get stops down the stretch - in a game that had 16 lead changes and 9 ties - just as it seemed like the teams were trading baskets.

The Nets held the Blazers to just 17 fourth-quarter points.

Brooklyn forced 13 turnovers to just seven on their side of the ball. Ben Simmons (three steals) and Nic Claxton (two) used their length and athleticism to disrupt the Blazers offense.

For Portland it was another strong performance from Jerami Grant (26 points) who has done a fantastic job of helping to keep this Portland team afloat while Damian Lillard remains out due to injury.

Portland also took advantage of their size in the middle with Jusuf Nurkic having a considerable size advantage over the Nets, but down the stretch the athleticism of the Nets took over.

Joe Harris continued his struggles - he did hit a big three that led to a 4-point play in the third quarter (that three got his teammates all riled up), but overall he shot just 1-of-6 from the floor (all threes). Over the last games, the most senior Nets player is 3-of-24, or 12.5%.

As Richard Jefferson says, “he’s coming off an ankle surgery, people!!”

Kyrie Irving tallied 22 points and 6 assists, while Ben Simmons was relatively quiet in the scoring column with just 2 points. But he tallied 8 assists and 12 rebounds in 33 minutes all the time guarding various Blazers scorers from Anfernee Simons to Jusuf Nurkic.

Milestone Watch

Kevin Durant had his 50th 30-point game with the Nets, joining Vince Carter as the only players in Nets history with 50 30-pt games, per NBA Stats.

KD also joins LeBron as the only players in NBA history with 50 30-pt games with 3 different franchises.

For just the fifth time in franchise history the Nets have swept the season series against the Blazers.

Up next

Up next, the Brooklyn Nets are home to the Orlando Magic on Monday night at 7:30 p.m. est.

