RaiQuan Gray, Kessler Edwards go for 55 points, 37 boards in Long Island’s fifth straight win

RaiQuan Gray (28 points and 15 rebounds) and Kessler Edwards (27 and 12) combined for 55 points and 32 rebounds Saturday night in a 119-108 win over the Westchester Knicks in Bridgeport, Conn. The victory was Long Island’s fifth straight after four losses at the beginning of the season.

The two 6’8” forwards were among five Long Islanders in double figures. Donovan Williams (18), Jordan Bowden (17) and Kameron Hankerson (16) also broke double digits. Chris Chiozza had 10 assists to go along with seven points.

Gray started out the game on fire, with 17 points in the first seven minutes. In fact, Gray had a career high (23 points) by halftime. Gray scored early in a variety of ways, hitting all of his first seven shots, including two threes...

a short story of how the game has been going so far... pic.twitter.com/JRgRGFTIZs — Long Island Nets (@LongIslandNets) November 27, 2022

Despite Gray’s heroics, the Nets were down to the Knicks, 37-33, at the end of the first, but blew out Westchester, 35-14, in the second, led by Edwards, to take a 68-51 lead and never looked back.

Gray finished the game 11-of-13, including 3-of-4 from deep while Edwards, assigned to the G League Friday, was 11-of-26, 5-of-12 on three’s. Gray also recorded seven assists. Donovan Williams shot 7-of-10 and 1-of-2.

Overall, Long Island finished 50/40/70 and tallied 29 assists to Westchester’s 18.

Long Island plays again Monday, hosting the College Park Skyhawks who blew them out in the first two games of the season.