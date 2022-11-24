Long Island Nets win fourth straight behind Donovan Williams 30-point effort

In that rarest of coincidences, the Nets and their G League affiliate were both in the Toronto metro area Wednesday and both came away with wins. The Long Island Nets, like their Brooklyn counterparts, won on the road, beating the Raptors 905 at Paramount Fine Foods Centre in suburban Mississauga for their fourth straight win. Final score: Long Island 116, Raptors 905 113.

Long Island, after losing four straight to open the season, are now 4-4.

Donovan “Stretch” Williams, the Nets 3-and-D wing, finished with 30 points, the latest Long Islander to take over a game on the winning streak. Williams, who played college ball at Houston, hit five threes on 12 attempts.

Chris Chiozza once again had a double-double in dimes, finishing with 13 assists to go along with 21 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Over the four game winning streak, Chiozza is averaging 14 assists a game, including the two highest totals in the G League this season, 19 and 17. For the season, Chiozza is putting up 14.8 points, 11.0 assists, and 7.2 rebounds so far.

The Raptors 905 opened the ball game strong behind 10 points from Gabe Brown and David Johnson as they ended the quarter up five. The two teams continued to trade baskets in the second, scoring 37 points apiece, allowing the 905 to hold onto the five-point advantage going into the break.

The Nets continued to build off their momentum, putting up 20 points in the quarter while holding the 905 to just 15 and tying the game up at 83 going into the final frame. Long Island mounted their comeback bid, outscoring the home side 33-30, behind 12 fourth quarter points from Chiozza, and eventually sealed the victory on the road.

Former Net Reggie Perry recorded his fifth double-double of the season with a 25-point, 10-rebound performance, adding four assists, two steals and two blocks to the stat sheet.

The Nets continue their road trip in Westchester to take on the Knicks Saturday for a 7:30 pm tip.