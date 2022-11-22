Long Island Nets win third straight behind Chris Chiozza’s triple double

The Long Island Nets, fresh from their back-to-back wins over the Greensboro Swarm this weekend, flew to suburban Toronto on Monday and came away with an overtime win over the Raptors 905, 132-128. Long Island is now 3-4.

The game, a double-digit comeback for the young Nets, featured big games from Chris Chiozza and Kameron Hankerson. Cheese finished with quite the line: 21 points (on 8-of-24 shooting), 19 assists and 10 rebounds in 50 minutes. The 19 assists are the most in a G League game this season, besting the 17 he recorded in Greensboro on Friday night.

Hankerson, a 6’5” shooting guard who won his job at a local tryout after playing in Portugal last season, finished with 29 points on 12-of-18 shooting including 3-of-6 from deep. Hankerson who came off the bench is now averaging 13.0 points for Long Island.

The Nets won the game in overtime, using the league’s newly implemented Target Score ... giving the first team to score seven points the win. With the game tied, 124-124, after a Chiozza layup with four seconds left, the target was set at 131. The Nets outscored the Raptors, 7-4, with Chiozza feeding Kaiser Gates off an offensive rebound to get points 131 and 132 and the W.

Gates finished with 17 points, Donovan “Stretch” Williams with 18, Jordan Bowden with 15 and Treveon Graham with 10. Kavion Pippen had eight points and 10 boards. Former Net Reggie Perry finished with 18 points, 14 points and two blocks for the Raps.

Long Island faces the Raptors 905 again Wednesday night in Mississauga, Ontario, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on ESPN+.