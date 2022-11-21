 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GLUE GUYS: The evolution of Ben Simmons

By Michael Smeltz
NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at Brooklyn Nets

The Glue Guys look at the change in Ben Simmons’ game, what it means for the Nets and what starting lineup makes the most sense. Plus, what to make of Kyrie Irving’s return and YUTA WATANABE TALK!

