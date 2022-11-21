Filed under: Glue Guys GLUE GUYS: The evolution of Ben Simmons By Michael Smeltz Nov 21, 2022, 4:24pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: GLUE GUYS: The evolution of Ben Simmons Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports The Glue Guys look at the change in Ben Simmons’ game, what it means for the Nets and what starting lineup makes the most sense. Plus, what to make of Kyrie Irving’s return and YUTA WATANABE TALK! More From NetsDaily Ben Simmons on Philly: ‘I know what’s coming’ Tuesday Nets beat Grizzlies 127-115 behind season-high 22 points from Ben Simmons Watch Live: Brooklyn Nets vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 7:00 PM EST on YES Network KYRIE BACK: Nets reinstate Kyrie Irving as he completes requirements for return THE RIDE: The dysfunctional Brooklyn Nets have defined my 20s. I wouldn’t change a thing. Long Island Nets win second straight over Greensboro Swarm, this time led by RaiQuan Gray Loading comments...
Loading comments...