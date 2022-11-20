Long Island Nets win second straight over Greensboro Swarm, this time led by RaiQuan Gray

Greensboro, North Carolina, may be Long Island Nets coach Ronnie Burrell’s favorite city. After going 0-4 in his debut season as a head coach, Long Island wen to Greensboro for a weekend back-to-back and came away with two wins over the local Swarm, the Hornets affiliate.

After Jordan Bowden, Alondes Williams and Chris Chiozza led the way in Friday’s easy win over the Swarm, it was RaiQuan Gray who led the way in a tighter win Saturday. Gray, the 59th pick in the Nets 2021 NBA Draft, had a double double in the 93-91 comeback win over Greensboro. Gray finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds to go along with six assists (along with eight turnovers.) He was 8-of-18 overall, 0-of-2 from deep.

Gray was among five Nets in double figures, his output followed by Bowden who finished with 17; Kameron Hankerson, the Nets local tryout, had 16 and Donovan Williams 15. Chiozza came close to a double-double with 10 points and nine assists. Alondes Williams did not play.

The Nets started out slowly and were down by nine at the half, thanks mainly to the Swarm’s Kobi Simmons. The swingman who had 29 Friday night had 30 Saturday.

The Nets cut the Swarm’s lead to a point going into the fourth which was a back-and-forth affair with the Nets finally getting a five-point cushion after a Gray layup with 1:17 left. Long Island held on to win by two.

Burrell and his squad head to Toronto for a two game set Monday and Wednesday vs. the Raptors 905.