Kyrie Irving says he takes ‘responsibility’ for ‘negative impact’ generated by his tweet

In a joint statement issued early Wednesday evening, the Nets, Kyrie Irving and the Anti-Defamation League, Irving said he “takes responsibility” for the “negative impact” caused by his promotion of an antisemitic video last Thursday.

He and the Nets also agreed to pay $1 million, half from the player and half from the team, to combat hate through “causes and organizations.” The ADL will work with the Nets and Irving on the program.

Here’s the full statement:

The events of the past week have sparked many emotions within the Nets organization, our Brooklyn community, and the nation. The public discourse that followed has brought greater awareness to the challenges we face as a society when it comes to combating hate and hate speech. We are ready to take on this challenge and we recognize that this is a unique moment to make a lasting impact. To promote education within our community, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets will each donate $500,000 toward causes and organizations that work to eradicate hate and intolerance in our communities. The Nets and Kyrie Irving will work with ADL (the Anti-Defamation League), a nonprofit organization devoted to fighting antisemitism and all types of hate that undermine justice and fair treatment for every individual. This is an effort to develop educational programming that is inclusive and will comprehensively combat all forms of antisemitism and bigotry. “I oppose all forms of hatred and oppression and stand strong with communities that are marginalized and impacted every day,” said Kyrie Irving. “I am aware of the negative impact of my post towards the Jewish community and I take responsibility. I do not believe everything said in the documentary was true or reflects my morals and principles. I am a human being learning from all walks of life and I intend to do so with an open mind and a willingness to listen. So from my family and I, we meant no harm to any one group, race or religion of people, and wish to only be a beacon of truth and light.” “There is no room for antisemitism, racism, false narratives or misguided attempts to create animosity and hate,” said Sam Zussman, Chief Executive Officer of BSE Global, parent company of the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center. “Now, more than ever, there is a pressing need to ensure education in these areas. We are putting our prior statements into practice because actions speak louder than words.” “At a time when antisemitism has reached historic levels, we know the best way to fight the oldest hatred is to both confront it head-on and also to change hearts and minds. With this partnership, ADL will work with the Nets and Kyrie to open dialogue and increase understanding,” said Jonathan Greenblatt, ADL CEO. “At the same time, we will maintain our vigilance and call out the use of anti-Jewish stereotypes and tropes – whatever, whoever, or wherever the source – as we work toward a world without hate.” As in past years, the Brooklyn Nets will continue to support and participate in Shine A Light, an ongoing initiative dedicated to spotlighting modern day antisemitism. Additionally, to ensure a sustainable and meaningful impact in driving awareness and education on the important topics of hatred based on race, ethnicity, and religion, the Brooklyn Nets, New York Liberty and the teams’ affiliated organizations will host a series of community conversations at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, in partnership with ADL and other national civil rights organizations as well as local community associations.

The Nets superstar disappointed and angered many Nets fans — as well as others across the NBA landscape and beyond — with his promotion of Hebrews to Negroes, a four-year-old antisemitic video and a seven-year-old book on which the video is based. Then, on Saturday night, in a combative post-game media availability, Irving appeared to double down, refusing to remove the offending tweet. He ultimately removed it on Sunday night, which former Nets coach Steve Nash said was “helpful.”

Joe Tsai engaged the ADL in a conciliatory attempt to help resolve the issue. Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of the group, is friends with Tsai and Greenblatt sits on the board The Asian-American Foundation which Tsai helped found and fund.

Earlier Wednesday, Stefan Bondy and George Lewis reported that as of Tuesday, Irving had not yet met with the ADL but had sent a proxy. Bondy said Shetellia Riley Irving, his agent and stepmother, as well as his father, Drederick Irving, were the proxies.