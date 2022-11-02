Woj: Nets to name Ime Udoka head coach ‘as early as today.’

Nothing official yet, but Adrian Wojnarowski reported on ESPN’s Get Up Wednesday that Brooklyn could hire suspended Celtics head coach by as early as Wednesday.

“A formal agreement could be reached as soon as today and Ime Udoka could be on the bench by as soon as this road trip on the weekend,” said Woj talking with Mike Greenberg.

“Sean Marks I think he sees in Udoka as someone who commands the respect of that locker room, improves them defensively. He was on Steve Nash’s staff before he went to Boston.”

Udoka is familiar with all of the Nets new “Big Three” — Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving as an assistant with the Nets, Ben Simmons while he was an assistant with the 76ers.

Udoka took the Celtics to the NBA Finals this season after starting the season 25-25, relying on a stingy defense. Boston swept the Nets in the first round.

Then in a turn of events as shocking as the Celtics late season run, the franchise suspended him for this season for a “volume of violations” of team policy including a consensual affair with a team official.

Sean Marks said Tuesday that he did not at that time have an agreement to hire Udoka but hoped to have a new head coach “soon.”

The Nets don’t have their next game till Friday on the road in Washington vs the Wizards.

Prior to his one season with Boston, Udoka had been as assistant on the Spurs, 76ers as well as the Nets.