Long Island Nets score first win of season over Greensboro Swarm, 119-96

Jordan Bowden had 20 points, Alondes Williams 19 and seven Nets finished in double figures Friday night as the Long Island Nets won their first game of the G League season in a 119-96 victory over the Greensboro Swarm in Greensboro.

The game also featured as double double by Chris Chiozza who finished with 13 points and 17 assists, the G League high for the season thus far. After four straight losses, Long Island cruised in this one, maintaining a double-digit lead throughout the contest at the Novant Health Fieldhouse in Greensboro, the first game of back-to-back with the Swarm.

Although there were a lot of positives, the Nets had be particularly pleased with the performance of Alondes Williams, their two-way player. The 6’5”, 210-pound combo guard played his best game in a Nets uniform going back to the Summer League in Las Vegas.

Williams scored 19 points in 28 minutes on 8-of-11 shooting, including 3-of-5 from deep, handed out five assists (with three turnovers) and grabbed three rebounds. Williams, who didn’t hit a three in five Summer League games, is now shooting 44.7 percent from deep in five G League contests. He also showed off his athleticism.

Bowden continued his high scoring ways, going 6-of-13, but only 2-of-8 from deep, while recording four rebounds and three assists. He’s now averaging 25.8 points over five games.

What a way to end the half... @_TheRealJBow pic.twitter.com/cxJcu5qgZy — Long Island Nets (@LongIslandNets) November 19, 2022

Chiozza is now averaging 8.7 assists after his 17-dime performance in Greensboro to go along with 14.3 points. In addition to those three, four other Long Islanders scored in double figures: Kaiser Gates (14), Donovan Williams (13), RaiQuan Gray (12), Kameron Hankeson (12) and Kavion Pippen (12). Pippen, a 6’10” big, also have seven rebounds and five blocks. He is Scottie Pippen’s nephew.

Overall, the young Nets shot 50 percent and hit 40 percent of their shots from beyond the arc. Alondes Williams, Chiozza, Hankeson and Gates all shot 40 percent or better from three. Greensboro jumped out to a 9-2 lead in the first, but by the end of the quarter, Long Island had turned things around and led, 36-19 after a 30-3 run.

It’s an absolute JAM FEST for RaiQuan Gray and the @LongIslandNets!



They’re on an insane 30-3 first half run right now on https://t.co/fLGfbO0vpY. pic.twitter.com/plafRTmKyA — NBA G League (@nbagleague) November 19, 2022

From then on, it was all Long Island as the Nets scored 69 points in the first half. The Swarm was led by Kobi Simmons who scored a season-high 29 points on 8-of-13 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds.

The two teams square off again Saturday in Greensboro, starting at 7:00 ET. The game will be telecast on the G League website.