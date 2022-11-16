Long Island Nets lose fourth straight despite Jordan Bowden’s 26 points

The losses continue to mount for the Long Island Nets. The NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets fell to the Maine Celtics, 117-111, at Nassau Coliseum Tuesday evening. Despite the season opening losing streak, there is one continuing bright spot. Jordan Bowden, Long Island’s 6’5” wingman once again led the way for the Nets with 26 points on 7-of-15 shooting, six rebounds, five assists and two steals in 39 minutes. Bowden is now averaging 27.3 points per game, fourth in the G League.

Nets guard Chris Chiozza recorded 23 points with seven rebounds and nine assists in 40 minutes. Brooklyn two-way guard Alondes Williams notched 12 points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 37 minutes. RaiQuan Gray had another solid all-around game, with 13 points, eight rebounds, six assists and a steal. Six Nets finished in double figures.

Bowden, a Tennessee product, has become a solid 3-point shooter this season, improving his shot dramatically and gone from a player best known for his defense to a 3-and-D threat. He’s hitting 45.2 percent from deep, taking nearly eight a game. It’s the 25-year-old’s third season with Long Island. Last season, he averaged only 7.6 points and shot 22.4% from deep.

Long Island went on a 6-0 run to start the game. The two teams exchanged shots in a back-and-forth until a big 3-point shot by Long Island’s Treveon Graham gave the Nets an eight-point advantage as the first period ended. Long Island held onto its lead and ended the quarter up by eight, 35-27. Maine attempted to use the opening minutes of the second quarter to close the gap, but Long Island did not take its foot off the gas. The Nets outscored the Celtics by four in the second quarter, 25-29, and closed the first half up by 12, 64-52, giving fans some hope that the losing streak might be at an end.

The Nets maintained their momentum into the third quarter and kept the undefeated Celtics at bay. Maine’s sudden burst of energy in the middle of the period turned the game in its favor, and the team outscored Long Island 41-29. The two teams closed the third period tied, 93-93. Long Island and Maine continued the back-and-forth play into the final quarter, but Maine confidently outscored and outrebounded Long Island in the fourth quarter to win the game, 117-111.

The Celtics were led by Boston two-way center Mfiondu Kabengele with 20 points, nine rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks in 35 minutes. Boston two-way guard J.D. Davison notched 18 points, five rebounds, nine assists, two steals, and one block in 36 minutes.

The Nets will play their next game on the road against the Greensboro Swarm on Friday, Nov. 18, at 7:00 p.m. ET.