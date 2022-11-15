Watch Live: Brooklyn Nets at Sacramento Kings, 10:00 PM EST on TNT and YES Network

The Brooklyn Nets are still out West, which of course means that you need to stay up late on Tuesday night to watch their track meet against the surging Sacramento Kings.

Sacramento has won 3 games in a row, while the Nets are coming off a tough loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night.

Brooklyn will once again be without Kyrie Irving but they will have Ben Simmons available... for what it’s worth.

The game will be on TNT - yes, another nationally-televised game - and locally on YES Network (+app) for those in the market.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (6-8) at Sacramento Kings (6-6)

WHEN: 10:00 p.m. est

WHERE: TNT (national TV), YES Network (local tv + app), WFAN-FM (radio)

Predictably, they can score on just about anyone, but are an extremely movable force on D, all adding up to a net rating a breath away from being true neutral (0.1). But the way they get it done on offense is fairly unique, with Domantas Sabonis as one of the few true post hubs in the NBA. He’s constantly wheeling around the mid-range area, setting guards like Kevin Huerter and Malik Monk up with screens, handoffs, and back-door cuts, and if he frees up the explosive De’Aaron Fox with a runway...watch out. This all adds up to Sacramento shooting the fewest rim attempts in the league, but making nearly all of them, having by far the best percentage in the league on such shots. The opposing big is pulled away from the basket, after all. They are, though, one of just three teams that get to the rim less frequently than Brooklyn. The Kings, led by Mike Brown, are content to shoot a bunch of threes, let their stars in Sabonis and Fox take mid-range shots, and take it to the rim mostly when the lane is wide-open. It is paramount the Nets effectively chase guards around screens or commit to switching a smaller player onto Sabonis; that said, it’s hard to stomach a Seth Curry or even Joe Harris guarding the Lithuanian. And, just to make it clear, close out on Kevin Huerter, who is making OVER HALF OF HIS SEVEN THREES A GAME! 51%!

