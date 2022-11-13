Jordan Bowden goes for 29 but Long Island Nets lose third straight in home opener

The Long Island Nets lost their third straight game to open their G League season Sunday afternoon, being outscored by the Maine Celtics, 115-104, but 6’5” swingman Jordan Bowden had another big game, scoring 29 points in 44 minutes (not a typo.) grabbing six rebounds, handing out three assists and hitting five 3-pointers.

Bowden, now in his third year with Long Island, is averaging 27.7 points, third in the G League. The Tennessee product started hot...

Jordan Bowden with the DAGGER to end Q1 for the @LongIslandNets!



He’s averaging 27.0 PPG in his first two games and already has 10 in the first. pic.twitter.com/yPuiu85LZE — NBA G League (@nbagleague) November 13, 2022

The loss came in the young Nets’ home debut which drew 3,431 fans to Nassau Coliseum.

“I feel like it was a great atmosphere,” said Nets two-way Alondes Williams, “considering the fact that it was my first home game. I feel like we could have been more aggressive, but overall I feel we did great.”

Williams scored 18 points on 4-of-18 shooting, 1-of-5 from downtown, but the 6’5”, 210-pound Williams added six rebounds and four assists and had only two turnovers. RaiQuan Gray put together a solid afternoon, finishing with 17 points, five rebounds, four assists, six steals and a block. Two other Long Islanders, Kaiser Gates and Courtney “Stretch” Williams finished with 16 and 13 respectively.

The game was close throughout but in fourth things picked up. The Nets quickly took the lead to start the final frame before J.D. Davison’s and-one put Maine back in front. Reginald Kissoonlal finished a lob from Davison a few trips later, At that point, the Nets were still up by one.

But Maine’s shooting picked up in the fourth, helping them build a small lead in the final six minutes, 101-96. An 8-2 run from Maine gave them an even bigger cushion in crunch time. Davison’s thunderous slam iced the game in the final minute as the Celtics powered to a victory, 115-104, behind strong play in the closing minutes.

Bowden’s early season heroics are reminiscent of what Craig Randall II did for Long Island last season. Randall. a local tryout player, wound up the G League Most Improved Player.

Luka Samanic, who was a first round pick of the Spurs and spent last season with Westchester Knicks, finished with 30 points and 10 rebounds.