Watch Live: Brooklyn Nets at Los Angeles Lakers, 9:30 PM EST on YES Network, NBA TV

It’s not the worst time to be a Brooklyn Nets fan, as the teams suits up once again on Sunday night in Los Angeles, this time to take on the flailing Lakers.

Brooklyn has won 4 of their last 5 games and with a win on Sunday can pull the team up to a perspectively-impressive .500 record. I say that knowing that the Nets, on paper, should be like, 5 or 6 games over .500 at this point; but that’s junk paper - real paper, well, that paper insists that they Nets should be relegated to whatever league is below the NCAA.

Suspensions, bad play, weird front office decisions/non-decisions... a little something for everyone.

But, like I said, they are one game away from hitting the .500 mark and they’ve done all this on the back of an insanely awesome Kevin Durant and a cast of non-Kyrie Irvings.

Now, they play a Lakers team who might be without LeBron James in the lineup. Things are finally starting to look up?

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (6-7) at Los Angeles Lakers (2-10)

WHEN: 9;30 p.m. est

WHERE: NBA TV (national), YES Network and app (local), WFAN-FM (radio)

Game preview.

While the Nets are on a roll, the Lakers are a hot mess. They are racked with injuries and have lost five straight after starting the season with five consecutive defeats. While James continues to put up All-Star numbers at age 37 — 24.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 6.9 assists — but his durability has finally waned. Russell Westbrook, who is three years younger, is having his worst statistical season ever, averaging 16.5, 5.5 and 6.7. Now coming off the bench, he scored 21 points on Friday night vs. the Kings, BUT he had a technical foul, a turnover and an intentional foul in the second quarter when Sacramento took the lead. “We know there is a sense of urgency there where we have to get on the right side of these games,” the Lakers rookie head coach Darvin Ham said after L.A.’s latest loss to the Kings on Friday. “... I got to step the hell up. That’s what I plan to do. Me and my staff, everybody in that building, we got to pull together and try to make this thing work.” Anthony Davis, who’s had his own injury issues (back), also spoke about urgency and also not in a positive way. “(We) have our moments where our IQ is high and our moments when our IQ was very low — from everyone,” Davis said. “There’s a lot of, like, ‘My bads,’ which is good. But we can’t have a lot of ‘my bads,’ especially during the course of the game. So guys are seeing what we’re doing wrong on film and we talk about it. ‘That’s on me. I got to do it. I got to get this rebound. I got to box out. I got to send him over the screen.’ Whatever. ‘Set a better screen,’ whatever the instance might be.”

