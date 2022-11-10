LeBron James says Kyrie Irving ‘should be able to play’ ... ‘help him learn’

Five days after he said Kyrie Irving had “caused some harm to a lot of people,” LeBron James tweeted Thursday that Irving “should be able to play” since he has apologized.

I told you guys that I don’t believe in sharing hurtful information. And I’ll continue to be that way but Kyrie apologized and he should be able to play. That’s what I think. It’s that simple. Help him learn- but he should be playing. What he’s asked to do to get back on — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 10, 2022

the floor I think is excessive IMO. He’s not the person that’s being portrayed of him. Anyways back to my rehab session. — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 10, 2022

The tweet from so such a prominent NBA makes an appeal of the Nets suspicion which is for five games (through the Los Angeles Clippers game in L.A. Saturday afternoon) but also includes a list of requirements for Irving to complete, including a $500,000 contribution to anti-hate efforts, antisemitic and sensitivity training and a more fulsome apology and condemnation of the video he promoted.

It also might suggest that Irving would welcome Irving in Los Angeles where the Lakers are off to a disastrous start at 2-9. The Nets and Lakers play Sunday night in Los Angeles.

On November 5, James had this to say about Irving...

“I believe what Kyrie did caused some harm to a lot of people,” James said. “He has since, over the last – today, or was it yesterday? – he apologized. But he caused some harm, and I think it’s unfortunate. I don’t stand on the position to harm people when it comes to your voice or your platform or anything. So, it doesn’t matter what color your skin is, how tall you are, what position you are in. If you are promoting or soliciting or saying harmful things to any community that harm people, then I don’t respect it. I don’t condone it.”

James and Irving of course were teammates in Cleveland, getting to the NBA Finals three straight years, winning it all in 2016.