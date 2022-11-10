Nets unveil 2022-23 City Edition Uniform: White Basquiat-Inspired

The Brooklyn Nets debuted an instant fan-favorite uniform with a twist Thursday morning. A color twist fans and the players have vocally endorsed in the past.

The Nets will, once again, pay tribute to legendary Brooklyn-born artist Jean-Michel Basquiat with their new 2022-23 White Basquiat City Edition uniform. The design remains the same but with a different element of color. The lettering across the front of the uniform reads “BKLYN NETS” with a color-packed siding from the jersey down to the shorts. The shorts include Basquiat’s trademarked crown motif and the lettering “Brooklyn, New York.”

They’re back.



Introducing our 2022-23 City Edition Uniform. pic.twitter.com/w2I9xRAxTR — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) November 10, 2022

The Nets will also play on the Basquiat-themed court.

Kevin Durant, who is a big fan of Basquiat’s work, explained last season that all the players wanted to see the white version of the 2021-22 City Edition uniform.

“He was a very impactful artist and had a lot of fans throughout this day. It’s an honor for us to represent him, his family, and where he comes from through our jerseys and on our court,” said Durant back on April 25, 2021. “A lot of guys said they want to try the white jersey next year; the Basquiat jersey.”