Watch Live: Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls, 7:30 PM EST on TNT

Never a dull moment for these Brooklyn Nets. Just hours ago the team announced that they are parting ways, mutually, with head coach Steve Nash. Now, they need to regroup under interim coach Jacque Vaughn and look to beat the high-powered Chicago Bulls - yes, just one night after beating the Indiana Pacers.

Lots to unpack there.

No Nash. Vaughn steps in. Nets beat the Pacers last night. Now they turn their attention to the Bulls. Oh, and it’s on national TV.

Like I said, never a dull moment.

Although methinks we could use a dull moment. This is getting tiring.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (2-5) vs. Chicago Bulls (3-4)

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. est

WHERE: TNT (national), WFAN-FM (radio)

Game Preview.

The Nets win over the Pacers provided some highlights and a big W and there were a number of positives, including perimeter D which has been the big issue for Brooklyn. After letting Indiana’s sharpshooters go for 50% of their 3-pointers in Game 1 of the mini-series, those same sharpshooters made only 28.2% in Game 2. The Nets also won the rebounding battle, if barely 39-38 but that was with Myles Turner on the court. Nic Claxton did a more than credible job on MT, outplaying him throughout. The Nets also had more assists, fewer turnovers and almost double the number of blocks. All positive. The challenge vs. the Bulls starts with the disparity in rest, an issue early for the Nets. Chicago hasn’t played since Saturday when they lost to the 76ers, 114-109, at home. They are now 3-4 with the big issue inconsistency ... and slow starts

