GLUE GUYS: Steve Nash Emergency Pod

The Glue Guys dive into the emergency pod rocket ship and fire off takes regarding the Brooklyn Nets decision to part ways with Steve Nash, all the background on the Nets consideration of Ime Udoka as the next head coach, and what it means for the franchise that the Nets are making this move so early in the season. Quick note - we recorded this episode before Sean Marks spoke. Marks says they have not made a final decision on hiring a new head coach, which includes Ime Udoka. Both Shams and Woj report that Udoka is likely to become the next head coach of the Brooklyn Nets.