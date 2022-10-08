Inside Joe Tsai’s new digs overlooking Central Park

If the Nets get to the mountaintop, will they get a reception atop 220 Central Park South, Joe Tsai’s new digs, as well? We ask because this weekend, the New York Waterdogs, champions of the Premier Lacrosse League, got that treatment. In the process, the PLL and its co-founder, Paul Rabil, tweeted what look like the first images of the apartment. Tsai purchased three apartments and two studios in the building earlier this year for a reported $345.5 million.

As images from the tweets show, it’s quite the apartment... including the pool and accompanying marble sculpture...

The view of the park some 60 floors below...

A dining room for entertaining...

An ideal space for celebrating...

Tsai, who played lacrosse at Yale, was an early investor in the Premier Lacrosse League, which plays outdoors. It’s a unitary league with teams controlled by the league rather than individual owners. He also owns two franchises in the National Lacrosse League, the indoor league, in San Diego and Las Vegas.

The tower at W. 59th Street between Seventh and Eighth Avenues is one of the so-called “supertalls” at the southern edge of the park.