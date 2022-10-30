Nets fall to Pacers in crushing loss, 125-116

The Brooklyn Nets lost to the Indiana Pacers, 125-116, on Saturday night ... and It’s all bad right now.

The night started with Steve Nash holding yet another press conference speaking about, well, not basketball. (We’ve got that story here.) Towards the end of that presser, though, media members sensed that Nash had addressed all he was going to address on Kyrie Irving.

In that presser, there was even time for a brief basketball detour. When asked what worried him about Indiana, he simply started, “They can score.”

Boy, he wasn't lying. At least tonight he wasn’t; they were playing the Nets. Reader, you and I could have run a two-man game on Saturday night that would have left Brooklyn in shambles. They couldn’t stop a parked car from rolling uphill.

You can point to the fact that the Indiana Pacers made a searing 23 threes on 46 unconscious attempts. Even if many of them were open (they were), some were contested. “Shooting variance” is is a term of recent popularity. The meaning is straightforward; sometimes, the other team just shoots better, even if it doesn’t indicate quality of play. The loss to Memphis may have been an example of unfortunate shooting variance for Brooklyn.

This was not. Indiana’s four best shooters all lost their minds for different stretches of the game. You reap what you sow. Brooklyn let a young, carefree team play without pressure in the first half of a game it felt like they had to have. Steve Nash was not talking about shooting variance postgame. Instead, he went with, “We have to really think hard about how committed we are to doing this.” Woof.

“It was a disaster,” Nash said. ”How else do you say it? Didn’t see the will. Didn’t see the desire or connectivity necessary to get stops and rebounds.”

How bad? There was a players-only meeting after the game. That’s how bad.

The Film Room

Here are some clips; you don’t have to be John Wooden to tell me this is poor defense:

There's really nothing left to talk about with the Nets defense. Dropping, switching, hedging, whatever. This is the issue. Then we can start talking about scheme. pic.twitter.com/Fh4737l3l6 — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) October 30, 2022

Nothing to analyze here, again. Awful stuff pic.twitter.com/PGNHShzMZx — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) October 30, 2022

It would be funny if it weren't so sad. Look at Royce: pic.twitter.com/DYEhEb40nK — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) October 30, 2022

One clip probably would have sufficed. But you might think any one of the breakdowns above would have been enough for the Nets, a veteran team, to tighten things up. Nope. Call it communication or effort, but to Steve Nash, they are one in the same: “It’s not just effort physically, it’s effort mentally,” in making sure their communication is tight.

Brooklyn did close the third quarter with some real defense for the first time all game; it shifted the momentum. They went into the fourth down just two after, seemingly, not taking their opponent seriously the whole night. They avoided disaster through 36 minutes. Close the game out like a contender should and everybody can take a deep breath before moving onto tomorrow, right? Nope. The Pacers grabbed from seven offensive rebounds in the final period alone. What more is there to say?

In his postgame presser, Durant confirmed that the Nets held a players-only meeting following this, their fourth straight loss. We’re only six games in, but it feels as if it could be too little, too late. Nets fans can only hope some truly inspirational stuff was said in that meeting.

Individual Performances

Joe Harris was probably the only bright spot, putting up 11 points and looking the spriest he’s looked since coming off of injury.

Yuta Watanabe also had a nice first half, including two nice offensive possessions, back to back. Unfortunately, his time in the second half was unremarkable.

These are two pretty good offensive possessions from Yuta Watanabe, back to back pic.twitter.com/DS9lSLvXHX — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) October 30, 2022

Kevin Durant finished with 26 points and a combined seven blocks + steals. That vastly overstates his impact. Durant had four points at halftime, which even then feels like too much. His first shot came over seven minutes into game action. The second half was spent over-correcting for a first half spent passing up open shots; he attempted to will Brooklyn to a win, finishing 8-20 from the field. On this team, with Ben Simmons in perpetual hot potato-mode, there is no problem with Durant imposing his will. It was just too little, too late, and felt forced.

Kyrie was Kyrie, there’s almost nothing that happened on the court to talk about with him. We’ll get to the rest later, but he was offensively brilliant and kept the Nets in it.

Nash certainly coached like a man with a warm, if not hot, seat. Just six games in, he’s largely pushed Markieff Morris out of the rotation in favor of more unproven, but in all likelihood better talent like Yuta Watanabe. Day’Ron Sharpe, Cam Thomas, Edmond Sumner and Kessler Edwards all sat Saturday. In a game where they couldn’t get stops, Patty Mills didn’t see any second-half minutes.

Kyrie Irving

The story, pregame, was on Kyrie Irving. That certainly did not change postgame, as he had a controversial, combative presser that lasted nearly ten minutes, featuring various monologues and heated exchanges with reporters. We will have the full, unedited transcript up shortly.

Up Next

The Pacers, again, on Monday at home. Unless the Barclays Center falls into a mile-wide sinkhole that opens up underneath Atlantic Avenue between in the next 48 hours.

For a different perspective on tonight’s game, head to our sister site, Indy Cornrows.