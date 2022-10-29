NBA Live: Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers, 7:30 PM EST on YES Network

Anyone else sick with all of the off-the-court B.S.? I sure am. I want to be here talking about the importance of turning things around on Saturday night as the underperforming Brooklyn Nets welcome a not-as-good-as-they-are Indiana Pacers team to Barclays Center.

Still, we’re left with all the off-the-court issues which is making the role of being a Nets fan such an insufferable task. Hopefully the light begins to settle sooner than later.

The Pacers blew up their team in order to rebuild; still, they enter Saturday with a better record than the Nets and a much better path to the future.

Such a shame, really.

Anyway, here’s more about tonight’s game:

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (1-4) vs. Indiana Pacers (2-4)

WHEN: 7:30 p.e. est

WHERE: YES Network (tv), WFAN-FM (radio)

Game preview.

Although Indiana will be gathering themselves for a back-to-back, they played well vs. the Wizards. As Indy Cornrows, our SB Nation sister site, wrote Saturday morning of the win over the Wizards: “For the first time this season, the Indiana Pacers played a full 48 minutes, picking up their first road win against the Washington Wizards. The Pacers led nearly the entire way, coming up with a response to everything Washington threw at them, getting big time vet performances from Myles Turner and Buddy Hield along the way.” That does not sound like a team that’s going to roll over for Victor Wembanyama. In the end, Myles Turner had 27 points, 10 rebounds and five blocked shots in his second game back this season, Buddy Hield had 25 points, hitting five threes on 10-of-17 overall shooting while Haliburton finessed his way to 9-of-16 shooting (3-of-6 from three) and 12 assists, helping bring Indiana’s total to 30 as a team. Their big issue was the bench which added only 20 points, but 11 came from rising rookie Bennedict Manthurin.

