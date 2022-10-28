Injury Report: Seth Curry ‘questionable,’ Joe Harris and Markieff Morris likely vs Pacers

The Nets are in need of reinforcements. Those who are on the way. Brooklyn could potentially have three players return to the Barclays Center hardwood against the Pacers Saturday night.

The team has listed Seth Curry (left ankle - management) as questionable for the first game of the Pacers mini-series. Curry, who had a successful practice with the Nets G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets Thursday, is nearing his season debut. The guard has been finishing up his left ankle rehab and could to play Saturday night. If Curry is upgraded to available, the guard will likely be on a minute restriction. He last played in the Nets playoff games vs. Boston.

The Nets will also welcome back Markieff Morris after a three-game absence due to personal reasons. Morris lost his father earlier in the week.

Joe Harris, who rested in the 129-125 defeat at the hands of the Mavericks Thursday night, will also be available for the struggling Brooklynites. Steve Nash said the decision to rest the longest-tenured Net was to manage his load coming off his second left ankle surgery, not because of any setback.

There is no update on the veteran wing, T.J. Warren. He is slated to be reevaluated sometime in November and it’s clear the Nets performance team will take a very cautious approach with the new Net before clearing him to play. Warren, of course, last played for the Pacers.