Once again, Kyrie Irving endorses the controversial — this time, antisemitic content

It’s happened again.

On Thursday afternoon, Kyrie Irving posted a tweet and an Instagram story endorsing a 2018 film described as filled with antisemitic disinformation. The posts included a link to a Amazon page marketing the film.

Irving has 4.5 million followers on Twitter and 17.5 million on Instagram.

The tweet caught the attention of Rolling Stone writer Jon Blistein who described the film and the 2015 book on which it is based as “venomously antisemitic” noting that the book included commentary that “many famous high-ranking Jews” have “admitted” to “worship[ing] Satan or Lucifer.”

Specifically, Blistein writes of the film endorsed by Irving:

The 2018 film was directed by Ronald Dalton, Jr., and based upon his 2015 book of the same name. A description for the film states that it “uncovers the true identity of the Children of Israel,” while a similar one for the book reads, “Since the European and Arab slave traders stepped foot into Africa, blacks have been told lies about their heritage.” Both suggest Hebrews to Negroes espouse ideas in line with more extreme factions of the Black Hebrew Israelites, which have a long history of misogyny, homophobia, xenophobia, Islamophobia, and especially antisemitism... Hebrews to Negroes, the book, contains even more instances of antisemitism. The book’s fourth chapter — “When Did Racism Towards Blacks Start?” — starts by falsely suggesting that anti-Black racism can be traced back to key Jewish texts. “Western Education and Religion tries to teach the world that blacks are cursed with their skin color by the Curse of Ham/Canaan. This is also taught in European Jewish documents and in the teachings of the Talmud book in Judaism. Some can say that it established the base for black racism even before the KKK... Another section wonders if there is “any connection” between Lucifer, Satan, Freemasonry, and Judaism and includes the claim, “Interesting enough, in earlier years, many Jews and European Scottish/York Freemasons have claimed that they worship Satan or Lucifer. Many famous high-ranking Jews and Freemasons have written books admitting to this.”

Blistein also points to several quotes in the book advancing Dalton’s theories which have been proven false.

Of course, Irving has, as Blistein notes, been involved in a variety of controversies over the years, “from his recent anti-vaxx skepticism to his curious flat Earth comments a few years ago. At the beginning of October, Irving even shared an old video of Alex Jones railing against the so-called ‘New World Order.’”

The endorsement also comes amidst a rise in antisemitism across the country and the world.

BSE Global, the Nets parent company, did not immediately respond to an NetsDaily text seeking comment on Irving’s tweet.