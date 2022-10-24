Live Thread: Brooklyn Nets at Memphis Grizzlies, 8:00 PM EST

The Brooklyn Nets got their first win under their belt last week as they held off the Toronto Raptors at home. Now, they travel to Memphis to take on one of the early candidates for MVP, Ja Morant and the Grizzlies.

Morant is averaging 34.3 points and 7 assists on 54.8 shoot from the floor through his team’s first three games.

Meanwhile, the Nets are still looking to get something going from their superstar Ben Simmons, who has had a bit of a quiet start to the season. Good news for Simmons, I think this game’s pace will play a bit into his sweet spot.

The Grizzlies are hoping to get Dillon Brooks into the lineup tonight.

Here’s how to watch:

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (1-1) at Memphis Grizzlies (2-1)

WHEN: 8:00 p.m. est

WHERE: YES Network (tv), WFAN-FM (radio)

Game Preview:

In more recent news, the Grizzlies are coming off a poor defensive showing of their own, a Saturday night shellacking at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks, 137-96. Fatigue may have been a factor; it was the second game of a cross-city back-to-back for Memphis. Predictably, head coach Taylor Jenkins didn’t make any excuses for the group: “I think a great team played great and we didn’t play great.” Suffice to say, they’ll be returning home with a chip on their shoulder, looking not only for improved defense, but outside shooting as well, after going 9-33 from deep. Thus, a parallel between the position Memphis will be in Monday night, and the one Brooklyn was in on Friday night. The Nets shot 30% from three and gave up 130 points to New Orleans in that catastrophe of a season opener, but improved those marks to 37% and a hard-fought 105 in what Steve Nash called a “character win” over Toronto.

