Long Island Nets to bring 17 players into camp, including six returning players, two two-ways

The Long Island Nets opened training camp Monday at the YES We Can Community Center in Old Westbury with 17 players including five from last season’s playoff team, two two-way players and another three players who were signed and waived during training camp.

The most familiar name and the one with the biggest NBA resume’ is Chris Chiozza, who played parts of two years with the Nets, then won an NBA title with the Warriors last season.

Here’s the full roster that also includes three local tryouts and two draft picks from Saturday’s G League Draft.

The returning players include two who would be working their third training camp with Long Island, Kaiser Gates and Jordan Bowden. In addition, RaiQuan Gray, Marcus Zegarowski, Brandon Rachal and former Brooklyn Nets player Treveon Graham will all be back.

Three players who were training camp signings are also the training camp roster: Chiozza, Donovan Williams, a 6’6” 3-and-D wing from UNLV; Noah Kirkwood, a 6’7” shooting guard from Harvard. Williams and Kirkwood played on the Nets Summer League team.

Long Island also acquired Loudon Love, a 6’8” center with G League experience in a trade. Alondes Williams and David Duke Jr. are the Nets two-way players.

The three local tryouts are Kameron Hankerson, a 6’5” guard from Northeast Wisconsin; D.J. Jones, a 6’9” forward from Florida A&M, and Emmanuel Egbuta of the Bronx, 6’8” forward from Tennessee State. On Saturday, Long Island drafted two wings, 6’4” Taz Sherman out of West Virginia and 6’5” Alan Griffin from Syracuse. He played high school ball at Archbishop Stepinac in Westchester.

A G League team’s roster can have up to 10 players on standard G League contracts with addition slots for two Two-Way players and assignment players from parent teams. A team’s active roster may expand to up to 13 players if its parent club assigns players from the NBA roster.

This season will be the debut of head coach Ronnie Burrell, who was an assistant in Long Island in the past. He spent the 2021-22 season as an assistant coach with the College Park Skyhawks in the NBA G League and the previous season as a player development coordinator with the Chicago Bulls.

Media day will be held next Monday at 10 a.m. at Nassau Coliseum. The Long Island Nets will tip off the 2022-23 season on the road on Friday, November 4, against the College Park Skyhawks. Long Island will then host the Maine Celtics in the team’s home opener on Sunday, November 13, at Nassau Coliseum.

Tickets for all regular season home games at Nassau Coliseum are on sale now at longislandnets.com and Ticketmaster.com.