Long Island Nets take two wings in G League Draft

With two picks in the annual G League Draft, the Long Island Nets selected two wings, one with G League experience and a New York connection.

At No. 19, in the first round, the Nets took 6’4” West Virginia wing Taz Sherman, then 38 picks later selected Alan Griffin, a 6’5” wing who played high school ball at Archbishop Stepanic in Westchester. Griffin played college ball at Syracuse and two stints in the G League with the affiliates of the Knicks and Rockets. He’s currently on the roster of the Newfoundland Growlers of the Canadian League.

Long Island welcomed both.

It was the first draft for J.R. Holden, appointed GM of the G League franchise in the summer. The draft does not convey any NBA rights to the Nets. For the purposes of the NBA, those drafted are considered free agents.

Sherman averaged 17.4 points for the West Virginia Mountaineers last season, with shooting splits of 45/35/79. He also averaged 3.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals.

Griffin played eight games last season with the Westchester Knicks, averaging 9.8 points with shooting splits of 56/23/83. He also gave Westchester 4.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 steals. He played for the Lakers in last year’s summer league.

Sherman is 23, Griffin 22.

Long Island opens training camp next week, with its first game on November 4 vs. the College Park Skyhawks in Georgia.