NBA Live: Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors, 7:30 PM EST

Alright, so maybe opening night for the Brooklyn Nets didn’t go as planned; good news is, though, they have 81 more chances to make things right. The road to 81-1 starts Friday night as they welcome in the Toronto Raptors.

Toronto got off to a nice start to the season with a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Both teams filled with young talent and lost of promise. The Nets, however, are looking to get their big-3 vets into a rhythm. More notably Ben Simmons, who stunk on opening night, and Kyrie Irving who shot just 6-19 against the Pelicans on opening night.

Kevin Durant, as always, was great. But they really need to get all three locked into a rhythm or at least showing signs of them gelling. A good place to start would be Friday night against the 1-0 Raptors, right?

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (0-1) vs. Toronto Raptors (1-0)

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. EST

WHERE: YES Network (tv), WFAN-FM (radio)

Game Preview:

Over the past several years, no team has owned the Nets like the Raptors. Toronto is 22-5 in the past 27 meetings vs. Brooklyn. They split last year’s contests and as noted, the Nets are coming off a disappointing loss and the Raptors a nice win over the Cavaliers who have newly renovated squad. Chemistry has been Nick Nurse and the Raptors organization’s best quality. Six Raptors finished in double figures led by Pascal Siakam’s 23 and Gary Trent Jr.’s 19. And like most teams with continuity and chemistry, they got better as the game went on. They outscored the Cavaliers 32-21 in the fourth, while forcing five turnovers. They had nine assists on 12 baskets. It was a clinic. “We made a lot of mistakes and there were some really bad sections of defense out there,” head coach Nick Nurse said after the game. “But there was some really good hard play by us, diving on the flop and tipping balls and things like that. And that still takes you a long way in this league.” For the game, the Raptors shot only 41.9 percent overall but 43.3 percent from deep, and got to the line 32 times.

