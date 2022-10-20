Joe Harris ‘probable,’ Seth Curry ‘out’ on Friday following medical evaluation

Joe Harris is likely going to play his first regular season game since last November 14 on Friday, After a planned re-evaluation Thursday, Harris was listed as “probable” for the Raptors game at Barclays Center. Seth Curry was not so lucky. He is listed as “out.” Both players, the top two 3-point shooters by career percentage in the NBA, are coming off left ankle surgery.

Harris was always the more likely to return. He played 15 minutes in the Nets first preseason against the 76ers on October 3, having been cleared weeks before that. He experienced foot soreness after that game and so as a precaution, the Nets kept him out of the remaining three preseason games and Opening Night vs. the Pelicans. Curry was only cleared for four-on-four work earlier this week.

On Wednesday night, the Nets missed the two, both of whom have 44% career shooting success from deep. Against New Orleans, Brooklyn only hit only 30.3% of their 3-pointers, going 10-of-33. Kyrie Irving missed all six of his shots from beyond the arc and Kevin Durant went only 2-of-6. Patty Mills went 4-of-9 and Royce O’Neale 2-of-3.

The 31-year-old Harris sprained his ankle last November 14 vs. the Thunder and underwent his first surgery on November 29. Both he and the Nets understood there might be a need for a second surgery and indeed he went under the knife again on March 21 for an ankle ligament reconstruction. Before the ankle injury, Harris had been the most durable Net, missing only 16 games the previous four seasons.

Curry began experiencing ankle issues while still with Philly last season and missed games because of soreness following his trade to Brooklyn in mid-February. He underwent arthroscopic surgery on May 9.