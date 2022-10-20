NBA on TNT Preview: Nets fans will have their eyes on Bucks vs. 76ers

TNT Thursday night kicks off tonight with a marquee matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers; a game that Brooklyn Nets fans will certainly be tuned into.

Sure it’s early and YES, yes, yes, Wednesday’s season opener in Brooklyn was a bit of a nightmare, but the Nets as true contenders in the East at some point are going to be either chasing or staving off the Bucks and 76ers. This isn’t one of those “playoff implication” type of games, but more of a “get to know thy competition” leisurely viewing.

And as we dig deeper into odds and being a space to size up the competition, let’s take a look at who should win and who might win according to the betting adds as set out by our friends over at Draft Kings.

Milwaukee Bucks (0-0) at Philadelphia 76ers (0-1)

MIL Spread: +4 (-115) Moneyline: +145

PHI Spread: -4 (-105) Moneyline: -160

O/U 224 (-110)

What we know: The Philadelphia 76ers are at home, where last season they went just 24-17 (which tied them for 7th in the East for most regular season wins at home). The’re coming off an opening night loss to the Celtics, in Boston, where they gave up 126 points and looked pretty lifeless on defense.

The Milwaukee Bucks have won five of the last six games against the 76ers and of late have pretty much dominated Philadelphia.

It would seem as if the odds are slipping into Milwaukee’s favor, however, let’s dig one level deeper:

Milwaukee will be without Khris Middleton and Pat Connaughton, two key wings, and Joe Ingles is OUT until some time in January - the 76ers have the clear advantage when it comes to depth

Milwaukee has yet to play this season, while the 76ers already have any potential cobwebs shaken off by their disappointing opener - and Milwaukee is coming off an 0-5 preseason record

Philadelphia and Milwaukee were essentially tied in their record against the spread last season (Philly at 47.3% and Milwaukee at 46.8& ATS)

The Bucks were 6-11 against the spread last year as the road underdog

Historically, it looks like a “take the Bucks with the points” kind of bet here, but the cards seem to be in the 76ers favor; I like that they’re home, I like that they’re healthy, I like that they’re in some kind of rhythm (even if they did end up losing on Tuesday) and most importantly I don’t like that the Bucks are missing three key players.

Give me the 76ers -4 and I will actually take the under (224) because I think the Bucks will only be able to stay in this game if they keep the score manageable.

What do you think, Nets fans? Who among these teams scares you more NOW and who scares you most come playoff time?

