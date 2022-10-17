On 10 Years in Brooklyn, Nets celebrating in a unique ‘way’

Saturday was the 10th anniversary of the first NBA game played in Brooklyn, New York, a game between the Nets and Wizards at the brand new Barclays Center. A lot has been said about the Nets and their hometown (borough) but now, the Nets and their corporate parent, BSE Global, are letting those born after the Nets move — “the first generation of born-and-bred Nets fans” — have their say...

It’s all part of “The Brooklyn Way,” the 10th anniversary of Barclays Center and the Nets arrival from New Jersey, a season-long commemoration announced by the team on Monday. (It also helps the Nets stated marketing goal, make young people that next generation.)

Beyond the video, there will a long schedule of events, starting with Wednesday’s opener. “special programming to infuse the five cultural pillars that define the borough - Basketball, Music, Fashion, Food and The Arts,” say the Nets.

“Brooklyn has a distinct identity, comprised of diverse, driven, and passionate people that embody the spirit of The Brooklyn Way,” said Andrew Karson, Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing, Strategy & Solutions, BSE Global.

“The Brooklyn Way will come to life through our celebration of 10 Years in Brooklyn, which is for, and inspired by, Nets fans and the borough. To commemorate this milestone, we will show appreciation to our community for their support over the past decade, spotlight the best of Brooklyn basketball and culture, and establish traditions for the future.”

At the center of the schedule will be “10 Years in Brooklyn” celebrations,” games at Barclays Center with special giveaways. The first will be November 1 when the Nets take on the Chicago Bulls.

Also, there will be a mosaic comprised of fan-submitted photos from select events throughout the arena’s first decade that will be unveiled on November 30 and a talent show an open call audition to find Brooklyn’s best emerging talent amongst musicians, singers, dancers and comedians, and select finalists will have the opportunity to perform at Nets games this season. Details will be announced in the coming months.

Special merchandise collections will begin to go on sale at Barclays Center starting Wednesday night.