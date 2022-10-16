Nets hire NYCFC head trainer Jonathan Filipe

The Nets have hired Jonathan Filipe, the head athletic trainer for the FCNYC and former US Olympic trainer, as their new head athletic trainer, per his LinkedIn account and NBA Trainers Association bio. He replaces Sebastien Poirier who moved on to the Pistons as senior medical director.

It is Filipe’s first job with an NBA team. He had been the Head Athletic Trainer/Physical Therapist for NYCFC since February. Prior to that, he had been Associate Director, Sports Medicine for the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee for three years, operating out of Lake Placid.

He holds a doctorate in physical therapy from New York Medical College and bachelor’s degree in athletic training from Kings College.

The Nets two assistant athletic trainers, Phil Nguyen and Jonathan D’Angelo remain with Brooklyn per their NBATA bios.