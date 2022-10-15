Nets waive Chris Chiozza, RaiQuan Gray to get down to 17

Barring the unexpected, the Nets would appear to have a set roster for Opening Night Wednesday vs. the Pelicans. On Saturday, Brooklyn waived Chris Chiozza and RaiQuan Gray. Along with the release of Donovan Williams Friday, the moves take the Nets roster from 20 to 17, a max of 15 standard NBA deals and a pair of two-way signings.

Assuming the roster stays the same through Opening Night, two Nets — Markieff Morris and Edmond Sumner — will see further guaranteed money, per reports. Morris will now be at $500,000 guaranteed and Sumner $250,000. It would also mean that Yuta Watanabe will make the final roster with a vets minimum deal.

David Duke Jr. and Alondes Williams have been signed to the two-way deals which pay out $502,000, half the league minimum for a standard deal.

Over the last month, the Nets have signed and waived seven Exhibit 10 deals, including Chiozza, Gray and Donovan Williams. In addition, Marcus Zegarowski, Kaiser Gates, Brandon Rachal and Noah Kirkwood have been cycled through. How many will wind up in Long Island with the Nets G League entry will be determined soon. Long Island opens camp at the end of this week and plays its first game November 4.

Assuming Watanabe is signed to a vets minimum deal, Joe Tsai’s luxury tax will likely be right around $100 million this season, slightly more than last season’s $98 million. Luxury taxes aren’t finally calculated until April 9, the last day of the regular season.