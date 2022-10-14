Nets, Liberty, WeBull gift $250,000 to Brooklyn’s DigitalGirl for tech center

Digital Girl, Inc., a Brooklyn non-profit with a mission to empower inner city youth - especially young girls - to pursue careers in STEM, will unveil a renovated technology hub in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, Monday. It’s the result of a $250,000 donation from the Brooklyn Nets, New York Liberty, and Webull, the official jersey partner of the teams.

The new space will help Digital Girl serve the community through providing free access to technology and computer development classes. The Nets, Liberty and Webull funding provided computers and a 3D printer for the new Learning Center presented by Webull, Brooklyn Nets, NY Liberty. A portion of the donation will also be used for programming.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place to formally open the space at 4 p.m. ET Monday. Joe Harris of the Nets and Michaela Onyenwere of the Liberty will speak along with BSE Global CEO Michael Zussman, WeBull CEO Anthony Denier and DigitalGirl CEO and Founder Michelle Gall.