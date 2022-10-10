Ian Eagle wins seventh straight play-by-play Emmy, one of seven for YES Network

The YES Network won seven New York Emmy Awards Saturday night, highlighted by Ian Eagle winning his seventh straight play-by-play Emmy. The award for Eagle is his eighth such award in 10 years. That’s tied with Mike Breen/MSG.

Out of the other six Emmys taken home by the YES Network, one of them that was Nets related was Promotion: Promotional Campaign. The network won the Promotion: Promotional Campaign for their Nets on YES 20th Anniversary (tied with Univision 47).

Below is the total list of the seven New York Emmys won by YES Network ...

Talent: Sports Play-by-Play — Ian Eagle

Live Sporting Event/Game (Single Program) — New York Yankees Baseball: Win and You’re In — Tampa Bay at New York October 3, 2021

Sports Program — Live (Single Program) — New York Yankees Pregame: Field of Dreams

Promotion: Image Promotion (Single Spot) — Yankees Fan Up (tied with Univision 47)

Promotion: Promotional Campaign — Nets on YES 20th Anniversary (tied with Univision 47)

Interactive Media — The YES App

Lighting — Studio/Location — Yankees Media Day 2022 (tied with Univision 41)