NBA Live Thread: Brooklyn Nets vs. San Antonio Spurs, 12:00 PM EST

What a perfect day for a little brunch-time basketball in Brooklyn.

After a little schedule Jenga, the Nets find themselves playing a 12:00-noon home game against the Spurs on Sunday before hopping on a plane and heading out west to play the Blazers on Monday night.

Fun!

Brooklyn is pretty desperate to get back on track against these Spurs, considering the Nets have lost 4 of their last 5 and are only 10-10 at home this season.

Thankfully, this isn’t a very good Spurs team. But, you play the game on the basketball court because basketball games aren’t won on paper. Or something like that.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (24-13) vs San Antonio Spurs (15-23)

WHEN: 12:00pm EST

WHERE: YES (tv), WFAN (radio)

Game Preview: https://www.netsdaily.com/2022/1/9/22871667/brooklyn-nets-san-antonio-spurs-nba-game-preview-dejounte-murray-james-harden-becky-hammon-kd

“Player to watch: Dejounte Murray

As the Spurs move into the next generation, Murray will be the man leading them on the court. He’s second amongst guards in rebounds and fourth in the NBA in assists as he’s taken a star turn this year. Like damn near everyone in the NBA, he was in COVID protocols which had him out of action for two weeks. Now that he’s back, he’ll look to attack, attack, and attack some more as he puts pressure on opposing defenses. He’s ninth in the league in drives to the basket a game, and for the Nets, they’ll try to wall him off as best they can.”

