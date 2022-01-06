All-Star Vote: Kevin Durant leads Eastern Conference, Kyrie Irving gets 268,000 votes

In the first tally of fans’ All-Star Voting, the Nets now rejoined “Big Three” piled up three and a half million votes among them. Kevin Durant got the lion’s share with 2.4 million votes but Kyrie Irving wound up with 268,000 ... even though he didn’t play until Wednesday night.

Overall, KD finished first in the East and among all the league’s front court players as well as second overall — to Steph Curry — in the voting. James Harden, with 862,000, finished second among guards and 10th overall. Irving got more votes than Rudy Gobert, Damian Lillard and Donovan Mitchell among others, finishing 25th overall.

Durant is leading the league in scoring at 30.0 per game while Harden is second in assists at 9.8.

Here’s the first results...

The next NBA All-Star fan voting update will be shared Thursday, January 13. Fan voting makes up 50 percent of the All-Star vote. The media and players share the other half.

The NBA All-Star Game will take place on February 20 in Cleveland.