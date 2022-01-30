Deadlines and Commitments - Special deadlines edition

Deadlines approach, starting Tuesday when WNBA free agency tips off. February 10 is the trade deadline and three weeks after that on March 1 is the buyout deadline. There’s another deadline of course for a team on a four-game losing streak, as in now is the time to get it over with!

So, here’s our latest edition of Deadlines and Commitments, annotated with latest rumors.

—February 1 - WNBA free agency opens, meaning the Liberty, fueled by Joe Tsai’s fortune, can make a big leap next summer. Among the rumored targets: The Seattle Storm’s Breanna Stewart, whose resume’ mirrors Kevin Durant; and Stef Dolson, a top WNBA big who just won a WNBA title. Both are from upstate New York.

—February 3 - NBA All-Star reserves are announced.

—February 8 - Ime Udoka, former Nets assistant, brings his Boston Celtics to Barclays Center for first time. 7:30 p.m. ET

— February 8 - State Farm All-Star Saturday Night participants announced

—February 10 - NBA trade deadline, 3:00 p.m. ET. The Nets are reportedly offering Jevon Carter and Bruce Brown with some pundits suggesting Nic Claxton could be had in return for a high-profile starter. Surprisingly, there’s been nothing about who the Nets might like. If Paul Millsap hasn’t been traded by now, he will likely be released.

—February 10 - All-Star Draft with Kevin Durant and LeBron James going back and forth live.

—February 18-20 - NBA All-Star 2022 (Cleveland, OH). Kevin Durant won’t able to play as he continues his rehab from a sprained meniscus. No Nets announced yet for the skills contests or the revamped Rising Stars team. A total of 12 rookies will make the team.

—March 1 - Playoff Eligibility Waiver Deadline aka the buyout deadline. Players waived or bought out after this date cannot play in post-season. Nets candidates, according to national media reports, could include Serge Ibaka of the Clippers (Brian Windhorst) or Gary Harris of the Magic (John Hollinger.) Some, including Hollinger, have suggested that Thad Young might also be available if Spurs can’t deal him.

—March 1 - New New York City Medical Director takes command. Absent a big surprise, its unlikely the city will take another look at their mandates until Dr. Ashwin Vasan enters the picture.

—April 2 - NBA G League Regular Season ends.

—April 5 - NBA G League Playoffs begin

—April 10 - Regular season concludes vs. Pacers at Barclays Center. Luxury tax bill based on payroll at end of regular season.

—April 11 - Rosters set for NBA Playoffs 2022 (3:00 p.m. ET). Kessler Edwards will have to be elevated from a two-way to a standard NBA deal if the Nets want to play him in the post-season.

—April 11 - WNBA Draft. Liberty have the fifth and 29th picks ... unless they get moved during free agency.

—April 12-15 - NBA Play-In Tournament for teams finishing seventh through tenth seeds.

—April 16 - First round of NBA Playoffs begin.

—April 17 - WNBA training camps open. Liberty will have a new coach in Sandy Brondello to push what’s likely to be a top roster.

—April 22 - WNBA preseason begins.

—May 2-3 - NBA Conference Semifinals begin (possible move up to April 30/May 1)

—May 6 - WNBA season begins. New York Liberty schedule TBA.

—May 17 - NBA Draft Lottery 2022.

—May 17-18 - Conference Finals begin (possible move up to May 15-16)

—June 2 - NBA Finals begin. Just wishin’ and hopin’ and thinkin’ and prayin’ and plannin’ and dreamin’

—June 19 - Game 7 of NBA Finals (if necessary)

—June 23 - NBA Draft. The Nets currently have no firsts and no seconds. Nor do they have cash considerations to buy a pick. They exhausted all of what the league permits teams to use in trades — $5.8 million — in the DeAndre Jordan salary dump.

—June 29 - Player option deadline for Patty Mills, James Harden and Kyrie Irving as well as qualifying offer deadline for David Duke Jr. and Nicolas Claxton. QO’s permit Nets to make either or both restricted free agents. Alex Schiffer and John Hollinger went back and forth as they handicapped who stays and goes.

—July 1 - Start of the 2022-23 free agency. Don’t even want to think about it yet.

—July 5 - First day free agents can sign or re-sign.

—July 7 - Traditional date by which NBA teams must pay the luxury tax. Nets current tax bill is $110 million.

—July 10 - WNBA All-Star Game

—August 7 - The Nets $11.45 million Traded Player Exception generated by the Spencer Dinwiddie trade expires, one year after Dinwiddie trade to Washington. (Also $118,000 TPE generated by the Landry Shamet trade expires.)

—August 19 - The Nets $6.27 million Traded Player Exception generated by the DeAndre Jordan trade expires, one year after Jordan trade to Detroit.

—October 6 - The Nets $1.3 million Traded Player Exception generated by Sekou Doumbouya expires, one years after Doumbouya trade to Indiana.

—October 31 — Team options on Cam Thomas and Day’Ron Sharpe. Easiest decision of the year (unless they’re moved.)